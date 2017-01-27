Munster versus Toulouse confirmed for April 1

| January 27, 2017

THE EPCR have today announced  the dates, venues, kick-off times and television coverage for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Munster Rugby and Toulouse – past tournament winners who have each qualified for the knockout stage a record 16 times – will meet in a heavyweight bout at Thomond Park, while holders, Saracens, are in action on Sunday, 2 April when they take on quarter-final first-timers, Glasgow Warriors, at Allianz Park.

All eight quarter-finals will be broadcast live with the coverage shared by BT Sport, Sky Sports, beIN Sports and France Télévisions.

CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps, Aviva Stadium (15.15) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse, Thomond Park (17.45) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (13.00) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) FR 2 / BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the winner of QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 22/23 April)

Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)

CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 31 March

QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle, BT Murrayfield (20.00) Sky Sports / FR 4 / beIN Sports

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive, Recreation Ground (12.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingsholm (20.05) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris, venue TBC (17.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle will play the winner of QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues

(Matches to be played on 21/22/23 April)

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 12 May; BT Murrayfield (20.00)

