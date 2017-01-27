New acute bed unit at UHL approved

Continue reading below...





Limerick Senator Kieran O’Donnell has secured approval from the HSE for the design phase of the the much needed 96 Acute beds building unit at UHL.

“Following my discussions and meeting with Mr. Liam Woods, national director of acute hospitals division in the HSE, I have today received written correspondence directly from him confirming approval for the design phase of the much needed 96 Acute Beds units at UHL to immediately get underway.”

“This is very welcome news for Limerick and ensures that no further time is lost in progressing the provision of this urgently needed extra acute bed capacity at UHL in Dooradoyle. Getting this design phase underway is the vital first step in advancing this critical project for the patients and staff at UHL.”

As part of re-configuration of the acute services in the Mid-West in 2009, 138 extra beds were to be provided on the UHL site under a co-location project, but, this never happened. The building of this new acute 96 beds unit would deal with the on-going deficit of bed capacity at UHL.

“Whilst the opening of the new state of the art A&E at UHL will make a different, it is only one side of the equation, the other being the building of this 96 Acute beds unit alongside it.

“With the design phase now underway, I will be campaigning for this project to be included in this year’s Capital Plan review and the construction costs of €25m to be funded. I will be having further meetings and discussions with health Minister Simon Harris and the HSE to ensures this happens,” concluded Senator O’Donnell.

