€60m rural development plan welcomed by Shannon Group

Shannon Group has welcomed the launch of ‘Realising our Rural Potential’, the €60 million action plan for rural development unveiled by Government.

Speaking about the plan, Matthew Thomas, CEO of Shannon Group, said: “Our rural communities and regions are vital resources that need to be nurtured and supported. The action plan complements the work that is underway and required to build strong regions so that Ireland as a whole can flourish.”

“At a time when Dublin’s infrastructure is under strain after several years of rapid growth, it is important that the regions pick up the baton to support Ireland’s continued growth. We are encouraged that momentum is building with initiatives like the rural development action plan and the National Planning Framework.”

“Shannon Group is delighted to support and contribute to plans which put the spotlight firmly on maximising the potential of our regions.”

“Over 42% of Ireland’s population live in rural areas, one of the highest proportions of any EU state. Regions and rural areas in Ireland face many challenges, but also opportunities in the years ahead. In order to achieve sustainable growth we need to release the growth potential of the regions outside the capital.”

“Now is the time for strategic thinking, vision and drive. Close partnerships between the key stakeholders and strong leadership will be crucial to deliver the growth on this and from a West coast perspective, Shannon Group is fully committed to working with all of its stakeholders to deliver economic growth across our region,” said Mr. Thomas.

Category: Community, envoirnment, News