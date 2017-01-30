Adrian blazes a trail to national finals

An innovator from Limerick has been selected to compete in the National final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition in Dublin this March.

Adrian Fleming, who co-founded Accuvio Sustainability Software, won the established business category in the Regional Finals held in Bunratty and he now has the opportunity, along with 23 other national finalists, to become Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur and share in a €100,000 winners’ investment fund.

Accuvio Sustainable Software was founded by Adrian (33) in 2009 after he was made redundant by DELL when they ceased manufacturing at their plant in Raheen. Accuvio provide large multi-national companies in 44 countries with a software platform to report their global energy and sustainability performance for regulatory and voluntary purposes.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen, said: “What we have witnessed here is the proof that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in this region. We need more of this energy and commitment in order to create and sustain more jobs across the regions. It takes courage and commitment to start up a business.”

Continue reading below...







Eamon Ryan, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Limerick, congratulated Adrian on his achievement, saying: “We started the search to find and support Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs in September last year, and after a very successful bootcamp, County Final and now Regional Final, Limerick will be proudly represented in the ultimate stage of the competition – the IBYE National Final in March.”

Judging for the final takes place in early March and each finalist will have the opportunity to pitch their business plan to the judging panel. They will be assessed on criteria such as the level of innovation in their business, the potential for future job creation and their leadership skills.

Aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds, the IBYE initiative is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) nationwide, and supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland. The investment awards will be used by the young entrepreneurs to help fund business start-ups, create new jobs locally and help develop new products for international markets.

Competition details and results are available from www.ibye.ie and information around the supports available to young entrepreneurs through the Local Enterprise Offices is available from http://www.localenterprise.ie​

