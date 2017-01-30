DJ Peter Curtin: Trailblazing DJ spins the dial to 2XM

‘THE Block’ on Spin South West is no more! Limerick DJ Peter Curtin brought his eclectic record selections of soul, funk, hip hop and breaks to Spin South West at the weekends for almost ten years. Peter’s highly regarded show also brought a lot of new Irish talent and Limerick productions to the airwaves and was an early supporter of members of 2017 Choice-nominated Rusangano Family.

The good news is that Peter Curtin continues to bring selections from all genres from across the world along with guest interviews and mixes to his weekly slot on RTE Radio 2XM every Monday night, on 2XM from 9pm.

Broadcast live from Limerick city, Peter Curtin’s ‘Groover’s Corner’ will air on the RTÉ Radio Player and on a DAB radio.

‘Groover’s Corner’ will be available for catch up on the RTÉ Radio Player with a playlist on the RTÉ 2XM web page and it will also be available on Peter’s mixcloud page, https://www.mixcloud.com/PeterCurtin/

On air for the last decade, Peter has witnessed the rise in quality and quantity of Irish and Limerick produced breaks and hip hop. That scene that is set to grow even further, says the ‘Groover’s Corner’ presenter.

Continue reading below...







“The Irish hip hop scene is the strongest it has ever been right now and Limerick definitely is at the centre of it with the likes of Rusangano Family, Same D4ence, JoNeN DeKaY, Deviant and Naive Ted, the ‘Make A Move’ festival and the ‘Unscene Music’ record label. The trajectory continues upwards…”

Looking back on the last ten years, Peter Curtin got to interview some of the top international players in jazz and hip hop but takes great pleasure in blazing a trail for Irish and Limerick creatives.

“It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to take chances and play the newest and freshest sounds for two hours every week. Also to give airtime to up and coming Irish MC’s, producers and musicians and watch that scene develop and grow.

“I also got to interview lots of great people such as Thundercat, Robert Glasper, BadBadNotGood and Bilal to name a few…”

Peter is currently working on a new documentary about pioneering Irish musician Jolyon Jackson for the ‘Lyric Feature’ on RTÉ lyric FM and you can catch two hours of his eclectic selections on ‘Groover’s Corner’ on 2XM every Monday night from 9pm.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Entertainment, Music, Music Limerick