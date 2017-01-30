Fancy footwork in Askeaton

ASKEATON GAA, Redhill School in Patrickswell and Askeaton/Balllysteen/Kilcornan Bord Na nÓg are launching their Strictly Come Dancing in the Top of the Town in Askeaton this Saturday, February 4 at 9pm.

Come along on the night and find out who the dedicated dancers are. All are welcome. Tickets will be on sale on the night for the Strictly Come Dancing night, which will be held on Saturday March 4 in the South Court Hotel. 

Tickets are available from committee members, Mairead Lee Barry on 0879884062, Kathleen Hennessy on 086 8236218, Edel O’Keeffe on 087 9956089 and Jacqui Meehan on 086 1202321.

