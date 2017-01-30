Music stars line out for Gig For Ghana

THE ‘Gig For Ghana’ will take place at Limerick Strand Hotel on Thursday February 9, headlined by Denis Ryan of Ryan’s Fancy along with Denis Allen, Denis Carey and Louise Morrissey.

This 8pm fundraiser has a major line up of performers. Those committed include Norman Morrissey, Manus McGuire, Nile St. James, Louise Ryan, Niall Carey, Brian McAuliffe and Newport Comhaltas Branch, set to boost this big night out.

Continue reading below...







According to the organisers, all funds raised will go directly to supporting a medical project in Ghana that empowers rural and remotely stationed nurses to save lives and improve health outcomes for the most vulnerable of the population.

A potential partnership has formed between the UL Hospitals Group, UL and the charity Ghana Medical Help to create a training conference here in June for medics and volunteers.

Tickets are €25 and are available at Steamboat Music, 061 311696, Peter Dee Academy of Music, 061 310028 and at the GEMS reception at UL, 061 234850.

