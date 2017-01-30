Pics – Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run 2017 Launch

30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Sergeant Michaela Moloney, Henry Street, John Clancy, Great Limerick Run and Sergeant Mick Byrne, Roxboro.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Paul O’ Byrne, Barringtons Hospital, Caroline McGarry, Marketing and PR Bon Secours Health System and Lorcan Murray, Lyric FM.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Tom Considine, Janesboro and Gerry O’ Malley, Limerick Post.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Brendan Ring, Cliona’s Foundation, Gerry O’ Malley, Limerick Post and John King, Cliona’s Foundation.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Michael Spillane, Honouring Aaron and Cecilia O’ Flaherty, Limerick Civil Defence.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Brian Slattery, Kate Sheahan, St. Gabriels, Suzy Kennedy, Administrator Great Limerick Run and Leah Downey, St. Gabriels.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Dave Mahedy, Director of Sport UL, Mayor Kieran O’ Hanlon, Patrick O’ Donovan TD and John Cleary, Event Director Great Limerick Run.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Stefan Lundstrom, Strand Hotel, Aoibhinn Goode, Limerick Live95 FM, Maria O’ Gorman Skelly, Strand Hotel and Senator Kieran O’ Donnell.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Jim Gallivan, Irish Rail and Terry Ring, Cliona’s Foundation.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel was John Cleary, Event Director Great Limerick Run.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Lorcan Murray, Lyric FM, Mossie Woulfe, Rathkeale, who was presented with a special award in appreciation of outstanding contribution to the Great Limerick Run, Mayor Kieran O’ Hanlon, Patrick O’ Donovan TD and John Cleary, Event Director Great Limerick Run.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel were Tom Considine, Janesboro and Jan O’ Sullivan TD.
Pic: Gareth Williams
30/1/2017 Attending the Launch of the Great Limerick Run at the Strand Hotel was Patrick O’ Donovan TD.
Pic: Gareth Williams
