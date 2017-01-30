U2 investing in Limerick’s young musical talent

IRISH rock Gods, U2, are investing €3m to help the children and young people of Limerick become better musicians.

The funding will go towards Phase 2 of Music Generation, an initiative started in 2010 which offers more than 100 different music programmes throughout Ireland across all genres and styles of music, reaching 38,000 children and young people annually and creating over 330 employment opportunities.

Welcoming the investment, Fine Gael TD, Tom Neville, said, “This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to get skilled and trained in what for many teens and children becomes a great passion – music,” Deputy Neville, who has a Master in Music Technology, continued, “The funding, including an ongoing €2.5m investment by the Education and Skills Department, is an ongoing scheme which has benefitted children across the country.”

“We possess and rightly boast of a rich culture and history when it comes to music so long may that continue. This is a great outlet for future generations to begin their first tentative steps, or chords, in their education in music,” Deputy Neville added.

U2’s Adam Clayton said: “We’re so proud of Music Generation’s great achievement – and the government’s commitment is so important – in bringing this programme to 38,000+ children across the country. The sky is the limit over the next five years.”

For Phase 2, local Music Education Partnerships are eligible to apply for 50% seed funding up to a maximum of €200,000 per year for an initial three year period.

Partnerships selected for participation will raise the other 50% locally to establish the programme in their area.

From 2020, the Department of Education and Skills will replace the philanthropic donations to ensure programmes are sustained on a long-term and lasting basis, alongside ongoing local funding.

New Music Education Partnerships must register their interest in applying to Music Generation by Friday 17 February, 2017. The closing date for completed applications is Wednesday 31st May 2017.

Full details and application guidelines are available at www.musicgeneration.ie

Category: Arts, Music, Music Limerick