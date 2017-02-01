Great Limerick Run 2017 launched by Minister O’Donovan

One of Ireland’s largest mass participatory sporting events, The Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run, was launched in Limerick this week by Minister of State with responsibility for Tourism & Sport Patrick O’Donovan T.D.

Following a Sport Social & Economic Impact report it was estimated the event will deliver a €5m boost to the local economy over the course of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The organisers of the 8th annual Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run expect to exceed last year’s participant numbers of 12,900 based on the current increased level of early registrations that have taken place with nearly 2,000 already availing of early bird discounted race entries over the three race distances. The run is now the largest mass participatory event outside of Dublin and the only annual ‘Tier One’ event in the Mid-West region.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 event, Race Director, John Cleary confirmed that the Munster Athletics Council have once again designated both the marathon and half marathon as their official Munster championship races. This designation which will entice higher numbers of competitive athletes chasing personal best race times, is a reflection on the growing status of the BHGLR as a premier running event.

“I also wish to acknowledge the huge levels of support from the people of Limerick and beyond who have demonstrated in numbers both participating and watching year on year that the Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run is now a firm favourite on the Irish sporting calendar,” he said.

In anticipation of the increased demand for places in the children’s ‘UL Sport Run for Fun’ which takes place in the University of Limerick on Saturday 29th April, capacity has been extended to accommodate 3,500 children which is now the largest children’s event nationally. To date the ‘UL Sport Run for Fun’ has raised over €75,000 for those primary schools with participating children.

In formally launching the event Minister O’Donovan T.D. stated that in such a relatively short period of time the event had captured the hearts and minds of thousands of people from all walks of life both throughout Limerick, nationally and internationally. He stated that as Minister he was particularly proud to have such an inclusive large scale sporting event in Limerick which further strengthened our status as a Sporting City’.

From the inaugural race in 2010, over 55,000 people have crossed the finish line raising over €2 million for various charities while simultaneously contributing €10 million to local and regional business.

For full details on how to enter the Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run please visit www.greatlimerickrun.com

