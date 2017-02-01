Limerick rapper Tubz to debut ‘Ignite the Flame’

ELECTRONIC hip hop duo out of Limerick and Dublin have released their debut single ‘Ignite The Flame’ (featuring Toni). It is a debut single for this collaboration but the players have years of experience. Tubz from Limerick has collaborated with dance acts Goldie, Laurent Garnier and Billy Nasty.

As part of 3rd Eye Surfers, the emcee won best dance act at the Smirnoff Dance Awards and was nominated for a Mobo.

Dave Decadence is the beatmaker/ composer who has produced music for over 15 years. His eclectic styles have produced music as varied as metal, pop and samba. With Decadence he supported Primal Scream, and remixed music for Juno Falls and The Walls.

Dave is signed to Score Music Interactive composing music for games and film.

Tubz & Dave Decadence produce a refreshing melting pot of electronic hip hop and breakbeat sounds that strikes a perfect balance between heavy beats, hard hitting rap and melodic electronics with guest singer Toni dropping the hooks and chorus. With a rapping style described as political, punchline, futuristic boombap, Tubz has shared the stage with Public Enemy and Jurassic 5 and featured at festivals Homelands and Creamfields – to name two. This new sound and project should see the duo rock festival stages in the near future.

