120 new jobs for Limerick with Virgin Media

VIRGIN Media, the global communications provider, is to create 120 new jobs in Limerick as part of an expansion to their 16 year history in the region.

Located in Roxboro, Virgin Media say that they are to fill the roles immediately at their National Customer Service Centre.

The expansion will see Virgin Media’s workforce increase to 400 and will see new staff join their customer care division and roles filled in the finance department.

Virgin, who have been based in Limerick for the last 16 years, say that they are creating and filling the roles to accommodate increased demand in the phone, TV and broadband services.

Continue reading below...







Tony Hanway, Virgin Media CEO remarked that the expansion at their Limerick base “is a further signal of the need to keep pace with consumer demands for high speed, multi-platform services.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Breaking news