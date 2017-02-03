Bruff Paralympian to be honoured at NUI

A Bruff native has received an award for his contributions to sport by NUI Galway. Dr Eoghan Clifford was joint winner of the Award for Contribution to Sport and will be presented with his prize at the 17th annual Alumni Awards Gala Banquet on Saturday, 4 March, 2017 in the Bailey Allen Hall located in Áras na Mac Léinn on campus.

Dr Clifford, who is a lecturer at NUI Galway, won two medals in last summer’s Paralympic Games in Rio, taking gold in the C3 Road Race and bronze in the C3 Individual Pursuit.

Previous winners of awards include, President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins; Olympian Olive Loughnane; Rugby great Ciarán FitzGerald; RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke; Attorney General, Máire Whelan; former Creganna CEO, Helen Ryan, Tony Award-winning actress, Marie Mullen and broadcaster Gráinne Seoige.

Continue reading below...







Speaking on the announcement of the Award recipients, President of NUI Galway, Dr Jim Browne said: “Our Alumni Awards programme recognises the many Galway alumni who are leaders in their professions and excel in their pursuits at national and international levels. These awards celebrate the life-long value of an NUI Galway education and recognise individual achievements among the University’s more than 90,000 graduates worldwide. I congratulate each of the Award winners and look forward to welcoming them back to their alma mater for the Gala Banquet in March.”

For ticket and booking information contact the Alumni Office on 091 494310 or email alumni@nuigalway.ie. Online bookings at www.guf.ie

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Athletics, Business, Local News, News, Other, Sport