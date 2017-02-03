Launching the first Limerick Fringe Festival

| February 3, 2017

UNFOLD the small and very pink brochure for Limerick Fringe Festival to open out a big, brave and beautiful world of many players.

Taking place in five city venues at the end of March – Shannon Rowing Club, Mother Mac’s, No. 1 Pery Square Hotel, The Loft @Locke Bar and Dolan’s Upstairs/ Warehouse – 30 something alternative acts will electrify the scene.

The media launch took place last week in DaVincenzo’s Italian Food and Wine Hall, George Boutique Hotel, magnetising artists and venue managers in support.

Performance names such as ‘Unplugged, Intimate or Plain Crazy’, ‘Comedy Shenanigans Improv’ and ‘John in Heels’ suggest what lies ahead for all comers. Ticket costs are a do-able  €10 in every instance other than cabaret.

Fringe takes place on March 30, March 31 and April 2, organised by a seven strong not-for-profit committee: click on www.limerickfringe.com for more.

Simon Thompson, Eva Birdthistle, Rosanne Hayes, Fiona-Marie Booth, Shane Vaughan, Gearoid O’hAllmhuráin, members of this volunteer committee
Photo: Brendan Gleeson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiona-Marie Booth and Gearoid O’hAllmhuráin, with brochure designed by Rosanne Hayes
Photo: Brendan Gleeson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pepa Nikolaeia-Byrne with badges raising €2 each for this not-for-profit festival
Photo: Brendan Gleeson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Happy faces: James and Mike McMahon of Mother Mac’s, sponsor and venue with Simon Thompson
Photo: Brendan Gleeson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rosanne Hayes and Mags O’Donoghue, organising forces
Photo: Brendan Gleeson

