Launching the first Limerick Fringe Festival

UNFOLD the small and very pink brochure for Limerick Fringe Festival to open out a big, brave and beautiful world of many players.

Taking place in five city venues at the end of March – Shannon Rowing Club, Mother Mac’s, No. 1 Pery Square Hotel, The Loft @Locke Bar and Dolan’s Upstairs/ Warehouse – 30 something alternative acts will electrify the scene.

The media launch took place last week in DaVincenzo’s Italian Food and Wine Hall, George Boutique Hotel, magnetising artists and venue managers in support.

Performance names such as ‘Unplugged, Intimate or Plain Crazy’, ‘Comedy Shenanigans Improv’ and ‘John in Heels’ suggest what lies ahead for all comers. Ticket costs are a do-able €10 in every instance other than cabaret.

Fringe takes place on March 30, March 31 and April 2, organised by a seven strong not-for-profit committee: click on www.limerickfringe.com for more.

