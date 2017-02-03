New General Manager for Limerick Racecourse

The Board of Directors at Greenmount Park Ltd have announced that Patrick O’Callaghan has been appointed to the position of General Manager at Limerick Racecourse.

Patrick has been with Limerick Racecourse for the past seven years as Financial Controller and commenced his new role as General Manager on February 1.

Patrick, from Doneraile, Co. Cork has a degree in Business Studies from Tralee Institute of Technology and is a Certified Public Accountant with over 16 years’ experience in both Practice & Industry.

Continue reading below...







Commenting on Patrick’s appointment, Paddy O’Callaghan, Chairman of Greenmount Park Ltd, said: “Patrick is very familiar with the workings of Limerick Racecourse and has made a substantial contribution since joining seven years ago. I am confident that his contribution will not only continue but will grow over the coming years under his managerial guidance. My fellow Directors at Greenmount Park Ltd join me in wishing Patrick every success and look forward to working with him to achieve that success.”

Patrick O’Callaghan commented: “I am very much looking forward to my new position as General Manager of Limerick Racecourse. Limerick Racecourse has a very progressive Board, together with dedicated, loyal and hard-working staff. I am delighted to be taking up the challenge of managing such a modern event and sporting venue.”

Limerick Racecourse is one of Ireland’s leading racecourses and hosts 18 race meetings throughout the year including a number of high profile races under both Flat and National Hunt codes. The 2017 fixtures at the track will get underway on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th March with seven National Hunt races on the card each day. Limerick Racecourse also hosts a number of non-racing events throughout the year including large scale gala banquets, exhibitions and conferences.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Horseracing, Sport