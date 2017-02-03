Ulster Bank League Previews #UBL

Continue reading below...







DIVISIONS 1A and 1B of the Ulster Bank league are in action this coming weekend with four Limerick senior clubs in action.

First up, on Friday night, is the meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster, under lights in Dooradoyle.

The tie, to kick off at 7.30pm, is set to be another well attended local derby, with both sides chasing precious points as the race for the top four continues.

Young Munster’s returned to action last weekend with a 19-10 win over table topping Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park. The ‘Cookies’ are currently second in the table, just one point off of the top and three clear of Cork Constitution in third.

Garryowen travelled to Terenure last weekend in their first game since the long winter break. Conan Doyle’s men had led 10-0 at the break, before a second half saw them get on the wrong side of the referee, having to play for a period with just 13 men on the pitch. The numerical disadvantage told and the Light Blues lost out 27-17 for a finish.

With local derbies however, form is not really a tell and with Garryowen having secured four points in Tom Clifford Park back in November, another tight tussle in on the cards for those who are sure to be in the well attended ground.

In Division 1B, UL Bohemian RFC will entertain former Munster star Johne Murphy’s Naas on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm. The ‘Robins’ are currently second in the Division following their win over UCC last weekend in Cork.

With table toppers Buccaneers drawing with Ballymena last weekend, UL Bohemians could finish this weekend on top, should results go their way. With eight wins from their first 10 games, the student side are not much favourite to (at the very least) make a play off spot, should they miss out on automatic promotion back to the top flight.

In the same Division, Shannon RFC will travel to Old Wesley this weekend looking to make it two wins from two in 2017. The new look coaching team of Tom Hayes and David O’Donovan saw their charges secure just their second win of the season last weekend as they defeated Galwegians at Thomond Park. This weekend’s game, to be played in Donnybrook kicks off at 4.30pm and could see Shannon jump to as high as seventh, should games go their way.

