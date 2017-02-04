Millennium Film Clubs mix of movies and romance

THERE is one vacant slot in the Spring season of Millennium Film Club (MFC) operating out of Moylish. That’s the last day which is scheduled for Tuesday April 11 in the ten-strong programme: club founders Declan McLoughlin and Gerry Meagher will feature what members want to view, collecting votes over the next three months at weekly screenings.

This being the second only season for the club and its catchment, McLoughlin admits that “we are starting from scratch as the venue, Millennium Theatre, is not known for cinema. We can offer free parking, there’s a 302 bus to the door from town and the theatre attracts lots of private bookings from schools and around the country”.

Still, film first is the rule of this veteran of Limerick Film Archive. This year’s love is a mix of music – February 7’s ‘The Beatles: 8 Days a Week’, February 28’s ‘Stop Making Sense’; comedy with ‘Julieta’ by Almovodor on February 2, ‘Blazing Saddles’ on April 4 and of course, romance.

“For Valentine’s night, Tuesday 14, we are doing a tie-in with Hook & Ladder on Sarsfield Street. Book directly with them 061-413778 for one of two sittings, dinner at 6pm and movie ‘Casablanca’ at 9pm for €1t all in, or the 7.15pm dinner sitting and then the movie, for €20.

“The classics are going well for us. ‘Gone with the Wind’ on December 6 last year drew our biggest house”.

Documentaries are popular. For International Women’s Day, he and Gerry have chosen ‘Eagle Huntress’ on March 7 which charts the experience of a 13 year-old Mongolian girl who bucks the tradition of centuries to learn how to hunt eagles.

“Theirs is a very unusual culture, a mix of old and new traditions and this girl has broken the mould”.

Shorts made in Limerick and other places are in the mix each week at 8pm. Tickets €8 nightly; €6 concession and the club opens Tuesday February 7 at 7pm for a wine and canapé shindig.

Book in advance at www.litmt.ie and enquiries to filmclub@litmt.ie

