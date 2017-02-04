Fianna Fáil leader saddened by O’Malley’s passing

Micheál Martin, leader of Fianna Fáil, has expressed his sadness at the passing of Pat O’Malley, wife of former Limerick Minister, Des.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pat O’Malley,” said Deputy Martin, “wife of former Minister Des O’Malley, and mother of former TD and Senator, Fiona Ó’Malley.”

“Pat was a constant support to Des’ political campaigns since his first election to Dáil Éireann in 1965.

“During the 1970s when Des was Minister for Justice, Pat suffered as a result of the campaign of intimidation resulting from her husband’s stance on the Provisional IRA.

“A proud Tyrone woman, Pat made Limerick her home, and was embedded in her community in Corbally until she and Des moved to Dublin in 2002.

“On behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Des, and her children Catherine, Hillary, Maeve, Fiona, Eoin and Des Jr,” the Fianna Fáil leader concluded.

