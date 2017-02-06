Limerick murder trials open at Centra Criminal Court

THE trial of a 38-year-old woman accused of the murder of popular long-distance runner, Michael Rejmer on New Years Eve 2015, is to open before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin this Monday.

The body of the Polish native was found under pallets and tarpaulin in the back garden of the home he shared with Monika Matracka at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy.

After reports that Mr Rejmer had not been seen in a number of days, extensive searches were initiated before his body was found in the garden. Ms Matracka was charged with the murder of the 38-year-old and has been held in custody since.

Last year, the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the matter be sent on indictment to the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

Meantime, the trial of a 56-year-old Latvian man charged with the murder of his flatmate has opened at the Central Criminal Court before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy.

Arnis Labunskis, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street, is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Dainius Burba at the same address on a date between 21 and 22 April, 2015.

Continue reading below...







Mr Labunskis has been in custody after his Lithuanian flatmate was found dead in the early hours of morning in the apartment they shared.

Gardaí were alerted to a disturbance at the home where Mr Burba was found dead.

When arraigned, the 57-year-old pleaded not guilty. A jury of three women and nine men was sworn in to hear the case.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News