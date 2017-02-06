Limerick schools urged to ‘Sow and Grow’

LIMERICK schools can now apply for free ‘Sow and Grow’ packs to help enable school children across the county to learn how to grow their own food this Spring.

Schools can log on to https://innocentsowandgrow.com/ and register for a free Sow & Grow pack to be delivered to their school.

This year the pupils will learn how to grow cress, baby carrots and runner beans.

Each Sow and Grow pack includes a detailed ‘how to grow’ guide focusing on learning in the classroom, soil, growing pots, seeds and expert food growing kits devised by GIY and innocent drinks along with details on how to cook and eat the food grown.

Launching the programme, founder of GIY Michael Kelly revealed statistics from a household survey carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes Ireland, that 99 per cent of parents believe that children should know how to grow food.

Michael said, “the level of engagement that we get from schools and children for this project each year is incredible. We know just how important it is for kids to learn about growing food from an early age and furthermore that 49 per cent of those surveyed have grown some food at home.

However, the survey also found that there is still a lot of work to be done as 29 per cent of children do not eat enough fruit and veg and 14 per cent did not know where their food came from.

Previously, the initiative has enabled 100,000 Irish primary school children learn how to grow vegetables in the classroom. and get a deeper connection with food.

Registered schools can share their journey through social media and win prizes.

