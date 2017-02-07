Bank of Ireland UL GAA High Performance Scholarships Awards

THE 2016/17 Bank of Ireland UL GAA High Performance Scholarship presentation night was recently held in the Castletroy Park Hotel. The presentations were made by Kilkenny great Eddie Keher, whose unique list of achievements and words of wisdom were eagerly absorbed by all in attendance.

Director of Bank of Ireland, Munster Liam Sheedy also addressed the presentation and stated that “We are pleased to continue our support of the UL GAA high performance programme. The opportunity that it gives scholars to continue their studies, while working to realise their sporting potential, is something we are proud to be associated with and place a huge value on. The University, and the surrounding region is a very important market for us and we are available to provide support to all students as they move through the various stages of their lives”

Some of the countrys top young talent are in receipt of the scholarships, Limerick recipients include Sigerson & Fitzgibbon star Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Mike Casey and Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Niamh Ryan (Bruff) and Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West).

The programme provides students with financial assistance, as well as free access to the top class sports facilities in UL and a range of performance services and supports.

The scholarship applications for 2017/18 are currently open and have an earlier closing date of March 1st 2017. Please see www.ul.ie/sportsscholarships for further details.

According to UL GAA Officer Deirdre Murphy ‘We are extremely thankful to Bank of Ireland and Munster GAA for their support. Bank of Ireland recognises the dedication and excellence of our players and the fantastic contributions that they make in our college and in the wider community while balancing the academic demands of 3rd level education.This programme will assist the athletes involved to maximise their potential and represent UL GAA, their clubs and counties at the highest level’

Munster GAA Bursaries were also presented on the night by Munster Council Vice Chairman Liam Lenihan. Limerick recipients included Brian Nash (South Liberties), Colm Carroll (Ahane) and Darran Golden O’Mahoney (Monaleen) (Laundry Bursary)

