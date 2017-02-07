Bord Bia recruiting food industry enthusiasts in Limerick

Bord Bia and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School are inviting Limerick people to take part in the next Marketing Fellowship programme (MSc International Marketing Practice) which begins in June 2017.

The 18-month programme involves carrying out commercial assignments on behalf of Irish food, drink and horticultural companies in key international markets. Successful applicants will have their tuition fees fully paid and receive a bursary towards living expenses.

Three Limerick men are currently enrolled in the course and are on placements around the world as a result. All three are quick to encourage anyone with an interest in joining the food and drink industry to apply for a place.

Ian Cahill, from Dromcollogher, is currently based in the Middle East where he is exploring strategic routes-to-market for a number of Irish food brands including free range and organic eggs, dairy ingredients, consumer goods, cooked meats, fresh pesto’s and fresh cut flowers across the GCC markets.

Speaking about his experience, Ian said, “The most enjoyable aspect so far has been the exposure to high level managers of organisations and the opportunity to learn from them. This programme puts you in the room with some key decision makers. It gives you a sense of purpose from the outset. The most surprising thing for me is the value that these companies place on your input. This really makes you feel valued and respected. It is an ideal path for anyone looking for a career change, increased knowledge of the food industry or to develop professional skills in business development, sales, marketing or brand building.”

Sean Hogan from Limerick city is currently based in the UK. He said, “I found the quality of the academic element of this programme to be leagues ahead of anything I had done before. This is an amazing opportunity to secure a globally recognised qualification and to gain food industry expertise, and have a hell of a good time doing it!”

Daniel O’Neill from Castleconnell is currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. He said, “By the end of it you will be a very attractive package for any food and drinks company or company looking to develop business in international markets.”

For further information on the application process visit www.smurfitschool.ie/bordbia. Closing date for applications is 5th March 2017.

