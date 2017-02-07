Limerick schools dominate local competition

Students from four Limerick schools have qualified for the final of the Shannon Foynes Port Company (SFPC) transition year competition, which aims to deepen understanding of the economic potential of the estuary.

Salesian College, Pallaskenry; Colaiste Mhuire Askeaton; Castletroy College and Laurel Hill Secondary School have all been selected from entries submitted from across estuary counties – Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

They will join Causeway Comprehensive, Kerry and outgoing title holders St. Patrick’s Comprehensive at Friday’s final of the Compass (Creating Our Marine, Ports and Schools Synergy) Transition Year Schools Competition at the Foynes Aviation & Maritime Museum.

The schools are asked to submit a project that illustrates the importance of deep water for a modern port.

Continue reading below...







The competition is based on the Shannon Integrated Framework Plan, which was launched last year and was fed into by Limerick County Council, SFPC as well as the IDA and the local authorities for Clare and Kerry.

The theme chosen for this year’s final is ‘Great Ships Need Deep Water’ and the four Limerick schools will each make ten minute presentations of their project ‘The Wild Atlantic Hub’ to a panel of judges and in front of regional stakeholders and other schools at Friday’s event before the winners are announced a short time later.

Said Pat Keating CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company: “The inaugural event was a great success and entries this year were up considerably. We have schools from the three estuary counties of Clare, Kerry and Limerick in the final so the students will be pitching on behalf of their counties as well as their schools.

“The competition is focused on giving young people across the region a better understanding of just how valuable a resource we have here and the submissions reflect great enthusiasm and interest on behalf of the students.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Education, News