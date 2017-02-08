City Gallery’s unique platform for The Painting Show(s)

LIMERICK City Gallery of Art, our municipal gallery at Pery Square, is host to two big exhibition launches this week.

The first is The Painting Show, to be opened this Thursday 9 at 6pm by Alf Desire, no less than director of the British Council, Ireland.

Exclusive to this Limerick venue in Ireland, the group show will give “an important overview of contemporary British painting by 15 British artists who all have a unique and diverse approach to their work,” says Una McCarthy, gallery director.

Continue reading below...







BUZZ & HUM is the other exhibition, from Richard Gorman and Samuel Walsh.

Gorman and Walsh will be in conversation about it on Friday 10 at 3pm. Prior to Thursday’s opening, we hear “the exhibition brings the work of both artists together so the rhythms of each artist’s work is allowed its own space while also tuning into the rhythms of the other’s work.”

The eponymous publication that accompanies the show has an insightful essay by Caoimhín Mac Giolla Léith.

Open seven days, free in, shows in town until April 16.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle