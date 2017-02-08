Mungret Park wins big at national awards

Limerick City and County Council has scooped two awards at this year’s Community and Council Awards.

The recently opened Mungret Park and Playground won the Disability Access and Inclusion Award, while Limerick City and County Council was announced as the Most Innovative Authority at a gala ceremony held over the weekend.

The awards recognise and celebrate community and councils working together. They provide an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the work done within our communities, to reward our unsung heroes and to recognise the phenomenal contribution they’ve made to our lives.

The awards are in their eleventh year and were presented by IPB Insurance and the Local Authority Management Agency (LAMA).

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “I’m delighted with the two awards won by Limerick City and County Council. They honour the great work being carried out by the local authority every day. I would also like to congratulate the three other nominations Limerick received for the awards, you do invaluable work and Limerick is all the better for it.”

Tara Flanagan, Senior Executive Engineer with Limerick City and County Council, who oversaw the Mungret Park project said:“Mungret Park has been a huge success since it was opened last July. At the heart of our thinking was that the park should be available for everyone, regardless of ability. We have worked very hard in achieving this and it’s great that our work has been recognised. Thanks to the Cycle for Sick Children and Sophie’s Journey for their invaluable input in helping to create a park and playground for all and Kompan for being able to make those dreams a reality.”

Gordon Daly, Director for Service Operations and Business Improvement said: “Since the merger there has been a lot of innovative changes implemented to help make things easier for people to deal with the council, and for staff. We’re very pleased Limerick City and County Council has been recognised for its innovative approach to finding solutions.”

Limerick was shortlisted in three other categories: Team Limerick Clean-Up was nominated for Best Community Based Initiative. The Loobagh River Project was shortlisted in the Most Significant Contribution to Water Quality category. Paul Ryan of the Lough Gur Development Co-Operative Society was nominated for Community Volunteer of the Year.

