Caherline kids star on Operation Transformation

Check out this amazing aerial video of the pupils and staff of a Limerick primary school forming a stick man shape – doing jumping jacks and keepy uppies.

The 181 boys and girls and 15 staff of Caherline National School all took part in the display. It was filmed using a drone and directed by teacher Bridget Lambert. The school made the video for Operation Transformation‘s 10@10 which aired tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

Schools all around the country are doing 10 minutes of exercise at 10am on Friday 10 February to celebrate 10 years of Operation Transformation. Schools can download an exercise video at www.rte.ie/ot or they can decide on their own creative way to get moving like Caherline NS.

Category: Education, Video