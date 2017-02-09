Munster name side for Dragons clash
MUNSTER have named their side for tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO12 clash with Dragons in Irish Independent Park at 7.35pm. Tyler Bleyendaal retains the captaincy while Darren Sweetnam makes a welcome return to the starting line-up following a knee injury. In total five changes are made to the side that defeated Edinburgh while Dave Kilcoyne, Tommy O’Donnell, Rory Scannell and Andrew Conway have all been made available from the Ireland 6 Nations camp for tomorrow night’s game in Cork.