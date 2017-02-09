The tears that shamed a nation

| February 9, 2017

Limerick teenager’s agony highlights the scandal of hospital waiting lists

Megan Halvey Ryan

Megan Halvey Ryan

THE AGONY of a 13-year-old Limerick schoolgirl prompted a Dáil debate that resulted in a promise from Health Minister Simon Harris that a second operating theatre will be opened to deal with the national backlog in operations for curvature of the spine.

Megan Halvey Ryan suffers from scoliosis, a condition that has left the Dooradoyle teenager in extreme pain. Her spine and twisted rib cage are putting pressure on her internal organs and, after two years on the waiting list for surgery, she has had to drop out of school.

After a RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme revealed her plight and the state of the health waiting lists, Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins raised the matter during Dáil question time on Tuesday night.

The RTÉ programme revealed that even after a long initial wait for a diagnosis, patients have to join an equally long waiting list for treatments.

Continue reading below...


Health Minister Simon Harris said he was ashamed about what had been revealed in the programme and announced that from April, the new operating theatre built for the purpose of scoliosis will open at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“This will see 194 spinal procedures carried out in Crumlin – significantly more than last year – and will see significant reductions in waiting lists for scoliosis and waiting times for scoliosis patients”.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Post has discovered that nine elective surgeries a day were cancelled across the University of Limerick hospitals group last month.

Most of the 286 procedures were cancelled at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) but there were also a significant number of cancellations at St John’s, Croom Orthopaedic, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Local News, News


Comments are closed.

Bernie English

About the Author ()

Bernie English has been working as a journalist in national and local media for more than thirty years. She worked as a staff journalist with the Irish Press and Evening Press before moving to Clare. She has worked as a freelance for all of the national newspaper titles and a staff journalist in Limerick, helping to launch the Limerick edition of The Evening Echo. Bernie was involved in the launch of The Clare People where she was responsible for business and industry news.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close