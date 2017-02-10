DeLorean Suite go international

LIMERICK House Producers DeLorean Suite are picking up radio play and some significant kudos from the worldwide dance community for their current EP on Italian label Double Cheese.

The Limerick combo are in esteemed dance music company, the label hosts music from DJ Spen, Opolopo and Kerri Chandler.

The track is ‘Illuminate’, penned by Tony Roche, Graham Conway and Jenny McMahon is packaged in three mixes: the original mix, German producer Sudad G and Thailand based Q Narongwate.

The track has got attention on London’s Rinse FM, one of London’s biggest dance radio stations where Disclosure, Louie Vega and Kenny Dope regularly play. Dutch radio station Freak31 picked ‘Illuminate’ as its Superfreak Track of the Week. The track has also been getting plays from legendary New York DJ Ted Paterson and regular rotation on London soul and dance station Mi-Soul.

Graham Conway from DS answered some of Limerick Post’s pressing questions.

How did Double Cheese hear of DeLorean Suite

“Sudad Ghadaban is a German producer who remixed a single for us on the Swiss house label, Deeptown. He now releases material with Double Cheese Records and after hearing some of our latest tracks, recommended getting in contact with Double Cheese and King Street Sounds. We were fortunate enough to get deals with both labels.”

What do DS think of the remixes for ‘Illuminate’

“We’re really pleased with the results. Sudad is a superb artist who always delivers brilliant remix work and Q Narongwate is an exciting talent who brought a deeper, late-night vibe to the original.”

What does it mean to DeLorean Suite to be released with Double Cheese?

“From our initial dealings with the label, it was clear that label boss, Federico Luyo, was very passionate about house music.

“Like a lot of bands, it’s important for us to release material with a label that values creativity and artistic development. Plus the label roster contains an impressive blend of house legends and dynamic new producers that we’re excited to be a part of.”

In further good news since our chat with Graham, Delorean Suite will welcome Hedkandi’s Andy Daniels on board to remix their track ‘Deeper Love’. This mix will be released in March on Double Cheese. Future plans will see DeLorean Suite play live shows and release an EP on vinyl.

To stream and purchase Delorean Suite releases go to https://www.traxsource.com/title/741536/illuminate

Category: Entertainment, Music, Music Limerick