Limerick handyman defrauded pensioner of her ‘nest egg’

A COUNTY Limerick handyman who stole more than €26,000 from an 87-year-old woman now living in a nursing home, has been granted additional time by a judge to get money to repay the woman.

Thomas Fitzgerald (26) of Ballinvulin, Newcastle West stole two cheque books from the woman who he had been doing odd jobs for in November 2013.

Over the following five months, he cashed the cheques at shops and banks.

After his signature on one of the cheques was queried, he was charged with 48 offences and pleaded guilty to 12 of them.

He wrote cheques from €400 to €950 in value and stole a total of €26,480.

He admitted he “frittered away” the money on cars, cigarettes and drink.

In her victim impact statement, the woman, who now lives in a nursing home, said she finds it hard to trust people after her life savings “and nest egg” was taken.

In the time since his arrest, Fitzgerald regained part-time employment and was saving €1,000 a month. He had managed to accumulate €11,609 to date and was making every effort to repay the balance.

Defence counsel Emmett O’Brien said his client used alcohol as a crutch and had his share of difficulties in the past.

However, Judge Tom O’Donnell described the thefts as a part of a “very mean spirited affair that defrauded a substantial amount of money from an elderly lady.

He ordered that the money already collected was to be immediately handed over to the victim and adjourned the case until next October.

