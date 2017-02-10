Second chances in Shanagolden

YOUTHREACH Shanagolden will hold an open evening this Thursday, February 16 from 4 to 7pm when young people aged between 16 and 20 who are out of school but interested in getting a second chance with their education are welcome to attend. 

Youthreach Shanagolden deliver courses in Hairdressing, Leaving Cert Applied and General Learning and are currently inviting applications for the coming academic year.

“If you come and have a look, I have no doubt but you will be surprised at the opportunities we can offer for quality learning,” said Youthreach co-ordinator Helena McMahon.

Applications can be made through www.lcetb.ie. You can also call the centre at 069 60106 or email Helena.mcmahon@lcetb.ie 

