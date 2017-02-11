Man in 20s rescued from River Shannon

A MAN is recovering at University Hospital Limerick this weekend after he was rescued from the River Shannon on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Friday night when a passerby raised the alarm after a man was seen entering the water.

It is understood that the man alighted from a taxi near the Shannon Bridge and entered the water.

Two pedestrians near the bridge threw the man a lifeline and buoy, which he held on to as Emergency Services responded.

Units from Limerick City Fire and Rescue, together with Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, responded to the call within minutes after the alarm was raised.

Both crews had boats launched in the rescue operation.

Swift Water Rescue Technicians from Limerick Fire and Rescue rescued the man from the water and brought him to the slipway on O’Callaghan’s Strand where awaiting paramedics gave him immediate treatment.

The man, aged in his 20s, was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where his physical condition is understood to be stable.

Continue reading below...







Helplines

Samaritans 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org

Aware 1890 303 302

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or mary@pieta.ie

Teenline Ireland 1800 833 634

Childline 1800 66 66 66

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Breaking news