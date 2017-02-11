Nothing Remote about Fancy Dress charade

DO we all wear a mask? What is fancy dress? Are we mobilised or frozen? Croí Glan proposes answers to these and other questions in an exciting dance bill, ‘Fancy Dress’, by David Bolger and ‘Remote’ by Jess Curtis.

These shows are at Dance Limerick on Thursday February 23, 8pm, www.dancelimerick.ie or tickets on the door.

They are new works commissioned to mark this dance company’s 10th year.

“Croí Glan is an intergrated dance company which means that some dancers are able bodied and there are disabled dancers,” David Bolger tell Arts page – while working on Step Up! project with Dance Limerick. “I was questioning what fancy dress we put on ourselves to face the world, so to say…We put on disguises everyday as we go about our lives. I’m looking at that”.

Dancer Mike Daley, “a beautiful performer” is in wheelchair and uses sticks or a cane in character. Jack Webb and Tara Brandel share this expressive exploration with a funky music track and props.

‘Remote’ by Jess Curtis asks are we mobilised or frozen? At home, alone in front of our screens, do we transcend or are we trapped in our bodies?

Performers Linda Fearon and Tara Brandel use electronic media and social networking to investigate the ups and downs of our bodies within evolving digital culture.

Brandel, also artistic director, says: “Curtis applies his Berlin/ San Francisco influenced post-modern choreographic style to create this new duet which explores the effect on our bodies of our use of technology”.

