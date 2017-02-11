Patrickswell GAA Club Victory Dinner

4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Jeanette Fergeson, Chairperson of the organizing committee with Kieran Carroll, Chairman of Patrickswell GAA Club. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Kieran Carroll, Chairman and PJ O’Grady, President, Patrickswell GAA Club. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Niall Collins, TD with Majella and Phil Bennis. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Patrickswell Senior Hurling Team Captain with Maria Geary. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Kieran and Patrica Carroll, Patrickswell GAA Club, Mike and Katherina O’Connell, Mungret with Oliver Mann, Chairman of Limerick County Board. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Jamie Dillon, Cillian O’Rielly and Paul Denis. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Niamh Bourke and Nigel Fury. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. John O’Brien, winning captain Patrickswell 1984, Thomas O’Brien, winning captain Patrickswell 2016 with Phil Bennis, winning captain Patrickswell 1965 and 1966. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Phil Bennis, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’ Donovan T.D, Thomas Bennis and Paul Foley, Munster GAA Council and Patrickswell GAA Club. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. Chelsea McCarthy and Ciara O’Brien. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. leah Van Veen and Emma Barry. Picture: Keith Wiseman 4-2-17 Patrickswell GAA Club, Dinner Dance in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel celebrationg their recent victory’s, Senior Hurling County Championship Winners 2016, County Minor Comogie Champions and past honours County Champions in 1965 and 1966. The Patrickswell Minor Comogie Team, County Champions 2017. Picture: Keith Wiseman

PATRICKSWELL GAA Club held a special Victory Dance at Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel in Adare last Saturday night.

There was a superb turnout for the much awaited event which was a fitting tribute to the popularity and importance of the club in its community.

The evening was compered brilliantly by club president PJ O’Grady and special guests included Patrick O’Donovan as Minister for Sport, Deputy Niall Collins TD and Oliver Mann as County Board chairman.

The event proudly recognised the groundbreaking achievements of the 1965 and 1966 County Champions, the record-equalling 2016 County Champions and the Minor Camogie title winners of 2015.

It was a particularly memorable occasion as the players of 1965/ 1966 were awarded medals to acknowledge their legacy. Sadly, many of the players have now passed away; however in a beautiful tribute their family members were invited to receive medals and stand in their place. The 2016 Senior Hurling Team and 2015 Minor Camogie Team were delighted to receive recognition for their important victories and their new place in this club’s history.

Other highlights included awards for Distinguished Service to Patrick Kirby, Phil Bennis, Bernard Hayes and Mossie Carmody to commemorate their tireless years of service to the club. A special gratitude award was also given to Duggan Systems Limited, the club’s longstanding and generous sponsor. John McDermott was awarded Club Person of the Year 2016 in recognition of his superb work with the Finance Committee and his efforts in organising the acquisition of land for expansion.

Patrickswell GAA Club were delighted with the huge turnout for the gala evening and would like to thank all their members and supporters for attending.

