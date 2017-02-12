Hope Foundation International Women’s Day luncheon launch

Catriona Meskell, The Savoy Hotel, Diane Cronin & Joanne Clancy, Grant Thornton & Ruth Vaughan, The Savoy Hotel at the launch of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd. photo Ita West Roisin Lawton, The Flower Studio, Charlotte Nagle, Hope Foundation and Suxanne McNamarra, The Body Shop, supporters and sponsors of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day lunch to be held on March 3rd at the launch photo Ita West At the launch of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd supportesr and sponsors: Anne Branigan, The Savoy Hotel with Gillian Clancy, “Poppins Creche” photo Ita West At the launch of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd: Guest speaker author Moira Geary, here with Loretto Kennedy, Hope Foundation and Susanne McNamarra, The Body Shop, supporter and sponsor photo Ita West Charlotte Nagle, Hope Foundation, Moira Geary, author and Loretto Kennedy, Hope Foundation, at the launch of the charity’s International Women’s Day Fundraising lunch to be held on March 3rd and where Moira will be the guest speaker. photo Ita West The guest speaker at the Hope Foundation Fundraising International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd, author Moira Geary, at the launch of the lunch photo Ita West Supporters and sponsors of the Hope Foundation Internation Women’s Day Fundraising Lunch: Roisín Lawton, The Flower Studio, Ann Murray, The Savoy Hotel. Diane Cronin & Joanne Clancy, Grant Thorntion & Ita Wallace “Sash Boutique” photo Ita West Catriona Meskell, The Savoy Hotel, Moira Geary, author and guest speaker, Gillian Clancy, Poppins Creche, Anne Branigan, The Savoy Hotel and Ita Wallace “Sash Boutique” supporters and sponsors at the launch of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd photo Ita West Supporters and sponsors of the Hope Foundation International Women’s Day Lunch to be held on March 3rd: Joanne Clancy, Grant Thornton, Loretto Kennedy, Hope Foundation, Ruth Vaughan, Savoy Hotel and Karen Duggan photo Ita West

THE launch of the annual International Women’s Day luncheon in aid of The Hope Foundation took place last Monday afternoon.

Organisers gathered in the relaxed surroundings of The Savoy to unveil details of this year’s luncheon which is one of only a handful of events in Ireland featured on the official International Women’s Day Itinerary (www.internationalwomensday.com).

The annual event, taking place March 3, aims to highlight the role of women in society, raise awareness for marginalised women across the world and to be a voice for the voiceless.

The popular ladies luncheon will begin in earnest with a special prosecco reception at 12pm followed by an elegant three course lunch with wine. There will also be a luxury gift bag for all those attending as well as some superb table prizes and the organisers have promised a wonderful day out for all attendees.

Humanitarian, founder of and honorary director to The Hope Foundation Maureen Forrest and Limerick author and 2016 Image businesswoman of the year Moira Geary were at the launch where it was announced they will be among this year’s speakers.

The luncheon will take place from 12pm on Friday March 3 at The Savoy Hotel in Limerick so make sure to book early to avoid disappointment as this particular fundraiser sells out quickly. Tickets are €75 with proceeds from the ticket sales going to benefit the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) with whom The Hope Foundation work on a daily basis.

For more information on the event or to book a ticket, contact Charlotte on 087-3666937, charlotte@hopefoundation.ie or Loretto Kennedy on 087-6957523.

Category: Lifestyle, Photos, Social