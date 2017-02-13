Limerick lose out to Westmeath in NFL

12-2-17 Allianz Senior Football League, Division 4 Round 2.
Limerick v Westmeath in the Gaelic Grounds.
John Cregan, Chairman of the Limerick County Football Board.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Limerick manager, Billy Lee with the team at the start of the match.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Limerick team talk.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Referee James Berningham, at the toss before the match with Limerick captain, Iain Corbett and Westmeath captain, Ger Egan.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Seamus O’Carroll, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Jamie Lee, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Sean McSweeney, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Ger Collins, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Johnny McCarthy, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Garrett Noonan, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Cillian Fahy, Limerick.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
Limerick manager, Billy Lee.
Picture: Keith Wiseman
ACTION from Limerick’s 1-18 to 0-12 loss to Westmeath at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday. Limerick are now 0-2 from their opening two games of Division 4 of the NFL.
SCORERS, WESTMEATH: Ger Egan1-4 (1-0 penalty), John Heslin 0-5 (3 frees), Paul Sharry (1 ‘45’), Kieran Martin, 0-2 each, David Lynch (‘45’), John Egan, Luke Loughlin, Shane Dempsey, Denis Glennon 0-1 each; LIMERICK: Jamie Lee 0-4 (4 frees), Darragh Tracey, Séamus O’Carroll 0-2 each, Brian Fanning, Danny Neville, Brian Donovan, Seán McSweeney (free) 0-1 each.
Category: Gaa, Gaelic Football, Sport