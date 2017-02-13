Limerick man vows to ‘change lives’ after Lotto win

The winner of a €209,241 Lotto jackpot has promised to share his winnings with friends and family. The Limerick man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning Quick Pick selection ticket at Kelly’s store on Main Street in Foynes, Co. Limerick on the day of the last Wednesday’s (February 8) draw.

“This is an incredible amount of money just for one person,” said the lucky winner, “since we found out about the win, my wife and I have been putting plans in place to divide the win among family and friends.









“We know that a small amount of money would mean the world to a lot of people. It’s a special feeling knowing that we will be making a huge difference,” he added.

While the couple have made selfless plans to help others, the winning father admitted that he would allow himself to have one special indulgence to celebrate their win, “The one and only thing I want to buy is a handbag for my wife,” he laughed.

“My wife took a shine to some handbags in the shops last week so I’d like to give her a special treat to celebrate our win,” he said.

Category: Local News, News