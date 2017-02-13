Limerick suffer defeat in NHL opener

| February 13, 2017
12 February 2017; David Redmond of Wexford in action against Ritchie McCarthy of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Paul Morris of Wexford in action against Stephen Cahill of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts to a decision during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Barry Carton of Wexford in action against Stephen Cahill of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; David Redmond of Wexford in action against Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Lee Chin of Wexford in action against Séamus Hickey, left, and James Ryan of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Aaron Murdock of Wexford in action against Declan Hannon of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald speaks to his players ahead of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Aaron Murdock of Wexford in action against Paul Browne of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Barry Carton of Wexford in action against Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Mike Casey of Limerick in action against Podge Doran of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Lee Chin of Wexford in action against Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; James Ryan, right, and Ritchie McCarthy of Limerick in action against David Redmond of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; James Ryan of Limerick in action against David Redmond of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Lee Chin of Wexford in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Limerick manager John Kiely talks to the media after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Podge Doran of Wexford in action against Declan Hannon, left, and Stephen Cahill of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
12 February 2017; Conor McDonald of Wexford scores his side’s first goal despite the challenge from Declan Hannon of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 game between Wexford and Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Action from Limerick’s 1-14 to 0-14 loss to Wexford in the opening round of the National Hurling League.

Wexford: M Fanning; E Moore, L Ryan, J Breen; S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe (0-1); S Murphy, A Maddock; A Nolan, D Redmond, B Carton; C McDonald (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1, 65), L Chin (0-2), P Morris. Subs: P Doran (0-2) for Maddock (41); H Kehoe (0-1) for Morris (47); J O’Connor for Carton (7).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-1 free), D Hanon (0-1), S Hickey (0-1); P Browne (0-1), J Ryan; G Hegarty (0-1), C Lynch (0-1),K Hayes; P Casey (0-6, 0-3 frees), D Dempsey, G Mulcahy (0-1). Subs: J Fitzgibbon (0-1 free) for Ryan (44); A Dempsey for Hegarty (47); S O’Brien for Lynch (55); T Morrissey for Hayes (63); P Ryan Browne (64).

Category: Gaa, Hurling, Sport


