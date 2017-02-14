The Holiday Show brightening up UL this weekend

The latest edition of TV3 travel programme, ‘The Holiday Show’, will take place at the University of Limerick this weekend. Held at UL’s Sports Arena, the event will open from 12pm to 5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry and car-parking is free, with children’s entertainment also on hand.

Launching the show today was local broadcaster and businesswoman, and former pop singer, Emma O’Driscoll, who was also celebrating a landmark anniversary.

“I just realised on the way here how significant today is; 15 years ago today Six released ‘Whole lot of Lovin’ and it changed my life.

“I have found myself doing things in life that would probably never have happened were it not for Six so I owe a lot to it.

The song became the fastest selling single in Irish history and afforded Emma and her bandmates the kind of lifestyle she never would have thought possible.

“I got to places in that short-time with Six and there are one or two that I promised myself I would definitely go back to. Weather like this certainly gets you thinking about the sun and booking a holiday.”

The Limerick native continued, “This year, though, it’s definitely going to be the sun and I’m not sure where yet but I’ll pop along to the Holiday Show at the weekend to make up my mind.

“But for me, the best holiday I ever went on was with my family when I was 16. We hadn’t been abroad before and my Dad decided we would go all-out so he booked us to Florida. It was so special that we went back there on our honeymoon.”

