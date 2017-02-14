Speakers told of Limerick’s potential for further growth and development

Limerick’s ongoing renaissance and the investment plans unveiled for the city in the Limerick 2030 plan are potential catalysts for further economic growth particularly amongst local businesses according to Laura Ryan, Head of Communications / Marketing at Limerick City & County Council.

She was speaking at the Network Ireland Limerick February event that examined the opportunities for local business to grow and what funding mechanisms are available for SME’s looking to expand. The event, which was attended by over 60 women in business from the mid-west region, was sponsored by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).

Explaining why Limerick is making the headlines for all the right reasons and receiving international attention as a city in which to invest, Ms Ryan said, “Limerick now has the highest economic growth in Ireland.”

Jillian Mahon, who is Head of Funding & Strategic initiatives for SBCI, then described how the SBCI is ensuring Irish SME’s have access to flexible and affordable funding. Challenging current perceptions around funding, she introduced a new way of financing for small businesses.

Continue reading below...







“We are here to disrupt the marketplace. We want to power SME growth by helping them access the finance to invest in their businesses. So far 8,619 Irish SME’s have drawn down SBCI loans, we want more and more businesses to ask their banks about how they can access our competitive funding,” commented Ms Mahon.

Supporting the SBCI presentation, Sabrina Amodeo of Tuscany Bistro spoke about how her business has benefited from SBCI funding. Starting out with a small bistro in Castletroy, she explained how she seized opportunities as they arose and now has four businesses including Tuscany at the Granary, Amodeo Dressing (a salad dressing food company) and an outdoor catering company. Ms Amodeo praised the SBCI and AIB for making the funding application process so seamless.

Edwina Gore, president of Network Ireland Limerick, said “This event was all about changing perceptions and understanding the opportunities that exist for local companies to grow their business. It was great to hear about the positive change in our region and how small businesses are seizing the opportunities to grow with support mechanisms like those available from the SBCI.”

Network Ireland Limerick’s next event takes place on 8 March 2017 and will mark International Women’s Day.

Category: News