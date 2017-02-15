Garda seek driver who fled County Limerick accident

GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating a hit and run accident where four people, including two children, were hospitalised this Tuesday.

The serious crash happened on the N69 at Wallace’s Cross, Askeaton at around 4pm between a car and an SUV jeep.

Emergency services attended the scene and four people, two adults and two children, required medical attention and were subsequently brought to University Hospital Limerick where their conditions are understood to be stable as they did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Gardai have launched an investigation after the driver failed to remain at the scene and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650.

Category: News