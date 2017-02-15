Garda seek driver who fled County Limerick accident

| February 15, 2017

GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating a hit and run accident where four people, including two children, were hospitalised this Tuesday.

The serious crash happened on the N69 at Wallace’s Cross, Askeaton at around 4pm between a car and an SUV jeep.

Emergency services attended the scene and four people, two adults and two children, required medical attention and were subsequently brought to University Hospital Limerick where their conditions are understood to be stable as they did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Gardai have launched an investigation after the driver failed to remain at the scene and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650.

Tags: , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close