Orchestral choral mission: A Letter of Rights

| February 15, 2017

St Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday February 25, 8pm

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra opens its season in Limerick with a choral collaboration with Chamber Choir Ireland, marking the 800th anniversary of the arrival of the Magna Carta.

Conducted by Paul Hillier, They will perform ‘A Letter of Rights’, a large-scale work for choir and orchestra, alongside Handel’s ‘Dixit Dominus’.

‘A Letter of Rights’, commissioned by Salisbury Cathedral in 2015, saw UK composer Tarik O’Regan team up with American poet and librettist Alice Goodman to create this exciting new work.

Based in New York, O’Regan has already been recognised with two GRAMMY® nominations, British Composer Awards and his work has featured on more than 30 albums.

For this piece, O’Regan “was drawn in particular to the idea of poise, something which came directly from Alice’s libretto… the extremely intricate way in which parchment was made in 1215 (and which Alice references beautifully in her text), but also the delicate nature of the very language which was written upon that parchment 800 year ago, and its subsequent interpretations.”

At St. Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday February 25 8pm.

Tickets and information www.irishchamberorchestra.com

