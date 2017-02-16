Children encouraged to put their feet up at this year’s parade

Limerick City and County Council has advised that children under the age of six should not walk in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Following a review of the concerns expressed regarding the participation of children in the parade, the local council has suggested that young children should instead travel the lengthy route on board one of the many floats and vehicles involved in the yearly spectacular.

However, it has said that the final decision lies with the parents of the children involved and/or leaders of the groups the children belong to.

Feedback from previous years was that young children tended to become very tired as the route wore on and it was unfair to have them walking so far.

