After Dark – At the launch of the Laurel Hill Fashion Show

The Laurel hill school’s parents advisory council announced details of the school’s annual gala fashion show last week.

The fashion show which has been running for more than 40 years is a very popular one on Limerick’s social calendar and is a joint event run by the parents council of both Laurel Hill Secondary school and Laurel Hill Colaiste.

This year there’s a lot to look forward to with over 40 students from 5th year joining models from the prestigious Holman Lee agency on the catwalk. There will be plenty of inspiration for the Debs with looks from Brown Thomas and Pamela Scotts modelled by the students. There will also be plenty of ideas for the Spring/Summer season with the Holman Lee agency models showcasing fashions from boutiques like Sinead’s in Annacotty, Lady Penelope’s Adare, Catherine McCormack, Blue Velvet, O’Donnell Boutique, Lilly, Gretta Gibbs, Aimee’s, Stitch and Connolly Man.

The models hair will be styled by Niall Colgan Hairdressing and makeup by Catherine Hickey. Shoes are by XTI and sunglasses by Hartmans.

Keanes Jewellers are also supporting the event and are kindly sponsoring the evening’s door prize.

All funds raised from the show will be used for the benefit of present and future generations of the students of both schools.

The fashion show will take place on Thursday March 2 at the Strand hotel so mark it in your diaries. Tickets are €15 and are available from both schools.

