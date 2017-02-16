After Dark – Neo Natal Fundraising Ball

| February 16, 2017
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were Rebecca Davis & Jeff Murphy – I Love Limerick
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were Paudie Twohig Diane Collins Tom Collins Terry Collins – Ballinacurra photo:Carlos Dasco
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were , Shane Donohue Maeve Donohue – Annacotty photo:Carlos Dasco
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Raymond Healy Kathrina Deere Fintan Barron – Clare
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Liz Mc Carthy Marie Barron Fintan Barron Maria Harper – Committee photo:Carlos Dasco
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Michael Mc Sherry Eleanor Mc Sherry
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Jj O’ Brien Sharon O’ Brien – Adare.
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Kieran & Anne Marie Bermingham – Ardnacrusha
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Badreig Fitzpatrick Terri O’ Mahony – Ballinacurra
Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball, Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were, Martin Burke Olive Burke – Annacotty photo: Carlos Dasco

A special black tie fundraiser took place last Saturday evening as parents of children who were looked after at the Neonatal Unit at the Maternity Hospital Limerick sought to give something back.
There was great style on show at the Strand Hotel which hosted the ball with a drinks reception kicking off proceedings.
There was also a great line up of entertainment including a performance from the Unity Gospel Choir Limerick at 7pm, a delicious dinner and and an array of spot prizes and raffles. After dinner guests were then entertained by the Camembert Quartet with the Late Late Show house band keeping everyone on the dance floor until late.
Funds raised from the ball will now go directly to the neonatal unit which provides crucial expert, round the clock care to newborn babies who are born ill or prematurely.
Specifically the parents are hoping to raise funds towards an EEG unit which detects seizures in premature babies.

