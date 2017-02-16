After Dark – Neo Natal Fundraising Ball

Attending the Neo natal fundraising ball,
Black Tie fundraising ball at Limerick Strand Hotel were Rebecca Davis & Jeff Murphy
– I Love Limerick
Paudie Twohig
Diane Collins
Tom Collins
Terry Collins
– Ballinacurra
photo:Carlos Dasco
Shane Donohue
Maeve Donohue
– Annacotty
photo:Carlos Dasco
Raymond Healy
Kathrina Deere
Fintan Barron
– Clare
Liz Mc Carthy
Marie Barron
Fintan Barron
Maria Harper
– Committee
photo:Carlos Dasco
Michael Mc Sherry
Eleanor Mc Sherry
Jj O’ Brien
Sharon O’ Brien
– Adare.
Kieran & Anne Marie Bermingham
– Ardnacrusha
Badreig Fitzpatrick
Terri O’ Mahony
– Ballinacurra
Martin Burke
Olive Burke
– Annacotty
photo: Carlos Dasco
A special black tie fundraiser took place last Saturday evening as parents of children who were looked after at the Neonatal Unit at the Maternity Hospital Limerick sought to give something back.
There was great style on show at the Strand Hotel which hosted the ball with a drinks reception kicking off proceedings.
There was also a great line up of entertainment including a performance from the Unity Gospel Choir Limerick at 7pm, a delicious dinner and and an array of spot prizes and raffles. After dinner guests were then entertained by the Camembert Quartet with the Late Late Show house band keeping everyone on the dance floor until late.
Funds raised from the ball will now go directly to the neonatal unit which provides crucial expert, round the clock care to newborn babies who are born ill or prematurely.
Specifically the parents are hoping to raise funds towards an EEG unit which detects seizures in premature babies.
