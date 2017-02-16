Janesboro & Kilmallock Utd drawn in last eight of FAI Junior Cup

15 February 2017; Aviva FAI Junior Cup Ambassador Brian Gartland and Stephen Carroll, Peake Villa FC, Tipperary, experience the Magic of the Cup as part of Avivas FAI Junior Cup Last Eight launch and Quarter Final draw at the Aviva Stadium today. This is Avivas fifth year sponsoring Europes largest amateur football competition and ensures that the FAI Junior Cup Final will again be played at the Aviva Stadium on the 13th May. Avivas sponsorship has also produced national television coverage for the FAI Junior Cup from Round Three of this seasons competition and every game from the Quarter Finals to the Final will be filmed for television broadcast on eir Sport and TG4. #RoadToAviva. For more information www.aviva.ie/faijuniorcup Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
LIMERICK sides Janeboro and Kilmallock Utd have been drawn in the last eight of this season’s FAI Junior Cup. Both local sides will be away from home in the quarter finals with Janesboro travelling to Killarney Celtic while Kilmallock will be on the road to face Evergree FC from Kilkenny. Ties to be played the 10th, 11th, 12th March
AVIVA FAI Junior Cup Quarter Final Draw
Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Janesboro FC (Limerick)
Evergreen FC (Kilkenny) v Kilmallock United (Limerick)
Carrick United (Waterford) v Boyle Celtic (Sligo / Leitrim)
Peake Villa (Tipperary) v Sheriff YC (Dublin)
