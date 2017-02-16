Out & About at Old Quarter Bar Limerick

| February 16, 2017
Avril Byrnes Michelle O’ Donnell Natasha Horrigan Susan Kelly Photo:Carlos Dasco
Ellen Walsh Amanda Walsh Photo:Carlos Dasco
Denise O’ Dwyer Alannah Barron photo:Carlos Dasco
Sinead Hughes Madeline Mulqueen Photo:Carlos Dasco
Mary ,Marguerite and Evelyn Gleeson
Lisa Clohessy Marguerite Clohessy Niamh O’ Doherty
Laura Carles Maria Fernandez Marina Fernandez
Niamh Feehan & Aoife Williams
Anna Flannery Sarah Gavin photo:Carlos Dasco

Tags: ,

Category: Photos, Social


Comments are closed.

Donn O'Sullivan

About the Author ()

Sports Editor, Photo Editor and Content Manager at the Limerick Post Newspaper Twitter @donnosullivan Email: donn@limerickpost.ie Phone: 061 432928
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close