Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale claim All Ireland Crown

14 February 2017; Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale joint captain Eadaoin Lyons lifts the trophy with team-mates after their victory in the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final match between Sacred Heart School Westport and Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
14 February 2017; Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale joint captains Eadaoin Lyons, left, and Kate Geary, are presented with the trophy from Ciara McGuigan, Bank of Ireland Youth Banking, following their victory in the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final match between Sacred Heart School Westport and Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
14 February 2017; Rachael Anderson, left, of Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale in action against Megan Dever of Sacred Heart School Westport during the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final match between Sacred Heart School Westport and Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
14 February 2017; Eadaoin Lyons of Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale scores her side’s first goal past Sacred Heart Westport goalkeeper Michelle Treacy during the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final match between Sacred Heart School Westport and Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale, coached by Killian Phair, claimed the 2017 Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup title after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sacred Heart Secondary School, Westport at Home Farm FC this week.
In what was their first ever win at this level, the county Limerick school ran out winners following two Eadaoin Lyons goals.
Rathkeale side: Noirin Lenihan, Sarah Fitzgerald, Rachael Anderson, Kate Geary (Joint Captain), Siobhan Tangney, Tara Coleman, Eadaoin Lyons (Joint Captain), Claire Gohery, Phoenix Mulcaire Shire, Anna Shanagher, Grace Mullane.
Subs: Joanne Foley, Maeve Power, Aine Tangney, Orla O’Doherty, Anna Mullane. Amy Harnett, Ciara Houlihan (GK), Valerie Sheehy, Sophie Alymer, Hannah Moran, Molly O’Connor, Ciara O’Connor, Chloe Mullins.
Category: Soccer, Sport