Munster name strong XV for Ospreys clash

MUNSTER DIRECTOR of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has named his match day 23 for Saturday’s round 15 Guinness PRO12 encounter against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (5.15pm).

In making five changes to the side that defeated Newport Gwent Dragons, returning Irish internationals Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan have all been made available for the top of the table clash and are included in the starting line-up.

Ryan comes in to join Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall in the front row while Billy Holland and Darren O’Shea form a new look second row in completing the front five. Holland will make his 150th appearance for the province this Saturday.

It’s as you were in the back row with Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue.

Duncan Williams and Captain Tyler Bleyendaal will again line up in the half-backs.

While in the backline Ian Keatley starts at fullback, joining Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O’Mahony in the back three and the final change sees Francis Saili pairing up with Rory Scannell in midfield.

Munster: Ian Keatley; Ronan O’Mahony, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt., Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway.

On the injury front there was mixed news for Jean Kleyn and Jaco Taute this week.

Following further consultation with a specialist Jean Kleyn has been ruled out for approximately 8 to 10 weeks after the South African lock sustained a neck injury in last Friday’s Guinness PRO12 encounter against Newport Gwent Dragons.

Jaco Taute continues to rehab a shoulder injury sustained in the same game, requiring further rest and recovery over the next week or so.

Category: Munster, Rugby, Sport