Prayers going unheard in Kilcornan

ARE Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) atheists?

That was the question posed by Fine Gael councillor Stephen Keary at a special meeting of Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District this Wednesday to review proposed plans for traffic calming in Kilcornan.

Cllr Keary took the view that TII have no regard for people who use the local cemetery and church, as neither are included in phase one of Limerick City and Council’s draft plans for enhanced traffic calming in the area.

He also called for the speed limit on the Limerick side of Kilcornan, before the parish church and graveyard, to be reduced from 100 to 60km.

“Are TII atheists? They have no regard for people using the cemetery and church. Elderly people use them on a daily basis. The road is extremely busy and dangerous here,” he told the council executive.

Fianna Fail councillor Kevin Sheahan felt the draft plan was “incomplete” without the inclusion of safety measures for the church and cemetery. He urged the council to alter their plans by half a mile on the other side of the N69 to have the necessary works before Curraghchase Forest Park included.

Continue reading below...







Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey also criticised TII and claimed that there would have to be road deaths in an area before they would consider enhancing traffic calming and safety measures.

“Accidents rates drive this we were told. Do the headstones have to mount up before they take action? Does someone have to die?” he asked.

Phase one of the proposed works in Kilcornan are set to include footpaths, kerbing, signage and lighting in the vicinity of Kilcornan National School and the adjoining community centre and sports pitches.

TII funding of €750,000 is now needed to get the project off the ground, if it is looked upon “favourably”.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News